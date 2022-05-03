And the hits just keep on coming

The video below is not entirely self-explanatory. In it President Biden claims (White House transcript here, video below): “[T]here have not been many of the senators from Delaware. It’s a small state. As a matter of fact, there has never been one. ((Laughter.) And so I want to take advantage of making sure I introduce [a fellow Delaware native],” Biden said at a White House event celebrating Eid.

The New York Post’s Steve Nelson explains: “Biden mixes up job title, says he’s nation’s first senator from Delaware.” Biden apparently meant to say he’s the first president from Delaware, but he’s a little confused.

The difference is significant. You might think that is a difficult mistake to make. The transcript leaves the confusion intact without correction. Perhaps Biden’s meaning remained unclear even to the transcriber.

Biden’s remarks are full of idiotic shibboleths regarding “Islamophobia” and related thoughts. At one point, however, he hit an important note and then descended to an abysmal low. The important note:

You know, we’re the only nation in all the history of the world that’s been organized not based on a religion, race, ethnicity, geography, but on an idea. Think about that. An idea. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [and women] are created equal…endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights…life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness” — et cetera.

I love that “et cetera” and want to note the bracketed addition of “and women” in the transcribed text. That too is idiotic. “Men” is a generic term including women, but we understand that the idiots in the White House don’t get it or need to display their presumed superiority to Thomas Jefferson, if not the rest of us.

Forget that. This seems to me an abysmal low:

We’ve never met that goal, but we’ve never walked away from it — except one brief moment, and we’re back. And we’re back and making — (applause) — no, I really mean it.

It is a passage that will go unnoted, but it deserves attention. You comatose halfwit. I really mean it. I can only say the feeling is mutual.