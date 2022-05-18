In search of uncounted PA votes

Adapting a famous translation of one of the Roman poet Martial’s epigrams, I disclose in lieu of reporting the outcome of the Pennsylvania primary election for the Republican senatorial nomination:

I do not love thee, Dr. Oz.

The reason why? Well, because…

Reasons plural. I draw straws.

I do not love thee, Dr. Oz.

With this qualification. I would “love” Dr. Oz in preference to Democrat John Fetterman, if it comes to that. However, I prefer David McCormick to Dr. Oz by a wide margin.

With more than a million votes cast and 95 percent of the votes counted, Dr. Oz holds a tenuous lead of some 2600 votes over David McCormick. The tally has held at 95 percent since about midnight (Central) last night.

Where are the uncounted votes and how are they likely to flop? I believe that MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki makes a good-faith effort to figure it out in the series of tweets below. The outcome remains in doubt. More to come.

…there also appear to be 10 precincts in Delaware County yet to report election day vote. So far McCormick is leading the E-Day vote in Delaware 34-33%. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 18, 2022

…however, a big chunk (5,000?) of these mail-in votes are in Lancaster County, which right now is one of the very few counties where Oz is outpacing McCormick in mail-in votes. There also will be a number of mail-in ballots dropped off/mailed yesterday not yet accounted for… — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 18, 2022

1) We are still nailing down where there is remaining Election Day vote – there may still be some Oz-friendly areas

2) While McCormick has done well with mail votes so far, it's possible the very late-arriving mail ballots will be more Oz-friendly, which could stave off McCormick — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 18, 2022