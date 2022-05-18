Posted on May 18, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, Senate

In search of uncounted PA votes

Adapting a famous translation of one of the Roman poet Martial’s epigrams, I disclose in lieu of reporting the outcome of the Pennsylvania primary election for the Republican senatorial nomination:

I do not love thee, Dr. Oz.
The reason why? Well, because…
Reasons plural. I draw straws.
I do not love thee, Dr. Oz.

With this qualification. I would “love” Dr. Oz in preference to Democrat John Fetterman, if it comes to that. However, I prefer David McCormick to Dr. Oz by a wide margin.

With more than a million votes cast and 95 percent of the votes counted, Dr. Oz holds a tenuous lead of some 2600 votes over David McCormick. The tally has held at 95 percent since about midnight (Central) last night.

Where are the uncounted votes and how are they likely to flop? I believe that MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki makes a good-faith effort to figure it out in the series of tweets below. The outcome remains in doubt. More to come.

