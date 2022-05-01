Take the White House Press Corps…

…please. Last night was the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. It isn’t worth talking about in detail. I just want to ask the question: how dumb are these people? Do they seriously not understand that the White House press corps is one of the most widely despised institutions in our country? And that their annual dinner serves mostly to remind the rest of us how pathetic and corrupt they are?

One of the many smart things that Donald Trump did was to ignore the Correspondents’ Dinner. Now that a Democrat is back in the White House, the dinner is once again a love fest. Mollie Hemingway speaks for me:

I truly don’t have words for how much I abhor this utterly loathsome dinner and the vast majority of its participants. https://t.co/Ea2nkQShTv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 1, 2022



Apparently it was reported that Ron DeSantis was scheduled to attend. Happily, that report turned out to be false:

He was not there and never planned to be there. This is wishful thinking / obsession. https://t.co/bktqB93FYq — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 1, 2022



I suppose, disgusting as the event is, we should be glad that the lib reporters go out of their way to expose themselves publicly.