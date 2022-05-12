The Border Overflows With…Formula

My colleague Jenna Stocker, the editor of Thinking Minnesota, has an excellent column at Fox News about her travails as a young mother trying to find infant formula for her baby. I recommend it.

Meanwhile, in the latest outrage from the Biden administration, one group that doesn’t have to worry about the formula shortage is illegal immigrants.

The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol. According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities.

This has to be seen to be believed:

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022



Some on the right have been contrasting the formula shortage with the fact that our government is spending tens of billions of dollars to aid Ukraine. This Babylon Bee graphic is amusing:

Amusing, but a non sequitur. Whether we should be aiding Ukraine, and to what extent, is completely independent of the formula shortage, which is not due to a lack of demand, but to a lack of supply. There is plenty of spending in the federal budget that needs to be slashed, but that has nothing to do with the formula crisis.

Now, if the Biden administration were shipping baby formula to Ukraine, that would be a scandal. But what it is actually doing, shipping the formula to the border to aid and continue to attract illegal immigrants, is even worse.