Tucker Carlson: Long story short

Tucker Carlson must be the most important populist conservative in the United States. I infer his importance from the three-part New York Times series on Tucker by Nicholas Confessore assisted by the usual cast of thousands. Reporting for part 1, for example, was contributed by Larry Buchanan, Weiyi Cai, Ben Decker, Barbara Harvey, Candice Reed, Michael D. Shear and Karen Yourish. Julie Tate contributed research.

The Times has pulled out all the stops to make Tucker appear a repulsive character in the eyes of Times readers. They must be quite confident that Times readers have never seen his show,

Part 1 runs nearly 9,000 words. Part 2 runs some 9,000 words. Part 3 seems to be a collection of audio clips. The series amounts to a lot of verbiage in which up is down and white is black.

The verbiage is subject to a brief summary that you might guess without even peeking. Tucker is raycis. He presides over what “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.” But of course.

Today, @nytimes is publishing “American Nationalist,” our 3-part investigation into the fall and rise of Tucker Carlson and the transformation of American conservatism. Part 1 will appear in Sunday’s paper. A 🧵on our story and findings: https://t.co/pfj78NBwsw — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) April 30, 2022

The Times calls Tucker out for hosting only a few guests who disagreed with him — “as if the Times (or liberal hosts like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow) is a hotbed of disagreement and not a left-wing hivemind hostile to dissent,” as Clay Waters puts it for Media Research Center.

Well, as the kids say — LOL. And that seems to be Tucker’s reaction as well.