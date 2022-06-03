Are the Wheels Coming Off the Biden Presidency?

The Biden Administration has reached the “you can’t fool all of the people all of the time” stage,” and the evidence shows Americans aren’t buying Biden’s excuses and blame-shifting.

The latest Gallup survey from late May is headlined, “Economic Pessimism Growing in the U.S.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index measured -45 in May, down from -39 in each of the previous two months. It is the lowest reading in Gallup’s trend during the coronavirus pandemic, and likely the lowest confidence has been since the tail end of the Great Recession in early 2009. . . Americans’ economic pessimism took a turn for the worse this month. . .

Equally interesting are the rankings of issues on an open-ended (that is, without offering pre-determined answers to respondents) question:

Notice that not many people are concerned about racism, or the war in Ukraine, or even health care.

Beyond the ideological perversity of the Biden White House is the problem of basic competence. They’re not even any good at lying and propaganda. Take, for example, this claim in Biden’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal a few days ago:

“A dozen CEOs of America’s largest utility companies told me earlier this year that my plan would reduce the average family’s annual utility bills by $500 and accelerate our transition from energy produced by autocrats.”

This was too much even for the liberal-lenient Glenn Kessler, the Washington Post‘s “fact-checker”:

But when we located the transcript of Biden’s conversation with utility executives on Feb. 9, we found no reference to $500 in utility savings. The figure was also not mentioned in the White House readout of the meeting. . . But he didn’t hear that from utility executives. And the report he is citing is not about household utility-bill savings. Most of the claimed savings comes from the reduced cost of driving. And the estimate is for 2030 — when he would no longer be president, even if he served a second term.

Is there any doubt the president earns Four Pinocchios?

The problem here isn’t that the Biden crew believe their own B.S. It’s that no one thought it necessary to check the accuracy of the claim as the article was being written for President Biden. (No one thinks he wrote it himself.) The Reagan White House was always meticulous in checking facts for Reagan’s speeches and articles precisely because Reagan sometimes let fly in casual remarks with something that wasn’t factual or not properly qualified. More than once stories or claims Reagan wanted to use in a speech were struck, even though it turned out later that he was correct. The Biden team have no such scruples. Another sign of chief of staff Ron Klain’s hackery.

The fundamental problem, though, is that Biden is a hack, and has always been a hack. He’s never stood for anything distinctive and original in his long life in office, which is one reason he has to make up stories, like his Naval Academy “nomination.” He’s been on every side of every question, depending on which way the political winds in the Democratic Party are blowing. Right now those winds are blowing down the Democratic Party’s house of cards, and he’s helpless to adapt because when it comes to Biden, there’s no there there. It’s not going to get any better, even if he fires his whole staff and brings in David Gergen.