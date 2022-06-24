How to Talk to the Press

Kari Lake is a Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona. While I haven’t followed that race closely, I understand she may be the front-runner. This despite having a checkered record as a conservative, having supported Barack Obama, among other Democrats. But when a CNN reporter tried to ambush her, she gave a 30-second master class in how to talk to the liberal press:
WATCH what happens when @CNN ambushes @KariLake outside of an event 😂
“I’ll do an interview with you… as long as it airs on CNN+, does that still exist?”


— Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 23, 2022
Media outlets like CNN have no credibility, and we should cede them none.
