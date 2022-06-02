Infant formula for adults

The White House conducted a “Virtual Meeting on Accelerating Infant Formula Production Through Operation Fly Formula” (the link is to the White House transcript). The whole thing is a disgrace marking our rapid descent to the arena of Third World shortages. This one is to be mitigated by an airlift of the product to increase the supply. Is there a citizen in his right mind who is favorably impressed?

In the course of the proceedings Biden forgot the name of his HHS Secretary when he called on him to speak. You remember him — the gentleman formerly known as Xavier Bockaria when Biden introduced him last year. That was then (below).

Joe Biden defeated AGAIN by the Teleprompter. "For Secretary of Health and Education Services, I nominate Xavier Bacheria." Joe Biden is a mess. It's Health and Human Services. And it's Xavier Becerra. Biden doesn't know the the cabinet office or name of the official. pic.twitter.com/5joLVKgdcc — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2020

This is now (below).

Joe Biden forgets HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s name: “I’m gonna hand it over to Secretary Be—uh, Mr. Secretary…” pic.twitter.com/VZidmJwL6T — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2022

The transcript contributes this classic to our Department of Corrections courtesy of the official White House Bracketologist: “Today, we’re announcing that United Airlines has agreed to offer cargo space for Kendal Nutricare for the delivery of 3.7 [million] bottles of the formula here in the states.”

I wonder who in the White House thinks that Biden is benefited by his frequent public appearances and remarks. He is a senescent dolt.

