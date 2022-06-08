Kavanaugh Threatened by Gunman [Updated]

The Democrats smeared Brett Kavanaugh as, among other things, a rapist at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing. They knew their assertions were false but made them anyway. Next, liberals published Kavanaugh’s home address along with those of other Supreme Court justices so that mobs could threaten them. Democratic officeholders did not object to this tactic.

Such actions have consequences. Today a man armed with at least one weapon and burglary tools was arrested near Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland. He said he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice. If he believed the Democrats’ lies, why would his response be surprising?

"A California man carrying at least one weapon near Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home has been taken into custody by police, after telling officers he wanted to kill the Supreme Court justice, according to people familiar with the investigation."https://t.co/LYswNKs2d2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 8, 2022



This is the Washington Post story. I’ve been saying it for a while, and will repeat: the Democrats are going to get someone killed.

UPDATE: The New York Post says the man was apprehended at about 1:50 this morning. The Post reports that he was “incensed about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion expected to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

After the arrest, the Department of Justice said U.S. Marshals would be providing additional support to the Supreme Court’s own security service to protect the justices.