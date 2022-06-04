Not a parody, cont’d

I wrote about the University of Minnesota Law School’s in-your-face alienation of conservative alumni earlier this week in “Not a parody.” Now a reader writes to ascertain if I feel his pain:
I can top your recent “not a parody” piece about law school with an even greater illustration of insanity. I am not making this up. I needed a reference article and had to create an account. This was part of the form.
This stuff has gotten so absurd that it’s getting hard to deal what is a parody and what isn’t.
Getting in the Two Spirit, he reminds us: Be sure to “Select All That Apply”!
