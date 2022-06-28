Veep thoughts by Kamala Harris

The star of this series sat down for an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash yesterday. CNN has posted the 10-minute video here. Kyle Smith extracts the quotable quotes in his New York Post column today. It is full of material to be memorialized in a little red book akin to Quotations From Chairman LBJ. Smith works to explicate the material in this interview.

Bash’s interview focused on the subject of the day. Harris addressed the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe “[a]s a woman myself. And a daughter of a woman. And a granddaughter of a woman.” Not sure why she stopped at the grandma generation.

More: “You know, I’ve thought about it as, you know, a parent [Harris’s husband has two children from a previous marriage] . . . and as an aunt of pre-school children.”

In the clip below Harris seems one or two degrees of separation from the preoccupation of teenage boys of traditional orientation who remain unconfused about their sexuality. The fundamental things apply, sort of. Smith takes a stab at explicating the “thought” behind the quotable quote: “I can certainly see why the Dave Portnoys of America would be perturbed by the end of Roe: young men like to sow wild oats and not have to worry about showing up for the harvest. But Harris thinks the parents of these men are the ones who should go on high alert?”