Why Left-Wing Organizations Are Crumbling

This liberal video podcast is sponsored by The Hill. I’ve never seen it before, but a friend sent me the link to this episode. It is titled “Elephant In The Zoom: Meltdowns Inside Progressive Organizations Are CRIPPLING The Left.” It addresses the question: why are liberal nonprofits crumbling and ceasing to function? Because they are under attack by young wokester employees who essentially have ground things to a halt. There is considerable entertainment value as the host and his guest fret over this phenomenon, and don’t worry–it’s only 13 minutes long:
At one point, the host asks whether right-wing organizations are beset with the same problem. As someone who runs a conservative nonprofit, I can answer the question: no, we are not.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.