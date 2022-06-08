Yellen about stupidity

The venerable office of Secretary of the Treasury goes back to Alexander Hamilton. Looking over the roster of former Secretaries, one can observe that it has rarely been held by lightweights or hacks. Janet Yellen makes a mockery of the office. She degrades the office in performing its responsibilities poorly and ranging far afield to parrot the shibboleths and follies of the Biden administration like a Stalinist apparatchik.

Yesterday Yellen testified before the Senate Finance Committee on the administration’s 2023 budget. C-SPAN has posted video of the entire hearing here, the committee here, Yahoo Finance here (on YouTube). Let us take a look at two clips.

Comrade Janet is barking mad in apparatchik city.

In a Senate hearing Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says "the critical thing is we become more dependent on the wind and the sun" A good reminder that they CHOSE this transition, and the pain is the point. pic.twitter.com/klCfeRztMI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 7, 2022

The inflation ignited by the Biden administration lies within the core of her responsibilities. Has she heard that hope is not a strategy? Apparently not.