Biden Appoints Pro-Crime Appellate Judge

This is a shocking story:

One of President Biden’s latest judicial nominees serves on the board of a group that backed calls to defund the police and has called to abolish prisons. Biden nominated Roopali Desai, a litigation partner at the law firm Coppersmith Brockelman, to the 9th Circuit Appeals Court bench last month.

The 9th Circuit is notoriously liberal, but this is ridiculous. Before we get to abolishing prisons, this perhaps explains why Desai was particularly appealing to Joe Biden and his administration. From Desai’s firm’s web site:

During the 2020 General Election, Roopali handled more than a dozen cases relating to voting procedures and election results. She represented the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office and defeated numerous cases seeking to challenge the results of Arizona’s election.

For that you get a lifetime appointment to the federal appellate bench. More:

Desai serves on the board of Just Communities Arizona (JCA), a self-described “abolitionist organization” that envisions “a world in which prisons and jails are unnecessary.” The organization has taken several radical stances on the criminal justice system, including claiming that “the criminal punishment system isn’t really about justice” and mourning Arizona’s execution of Frank Atwood last month. Atwood was convicted in 1987 of raping and murdering 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson prior to disposing of her body in the Arizona desert northwest of Tuscon. “The state of Arizona has executed Frank Atwood,” a black graphic featuring a lit candle published by the organization on Facebook read. “Please take a moment to send Light to Frank Atwood, his family and friends, and all those who suffer under Arizona’s punishment system (including those who are employed by it.”

Just what we need on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals! Desai also is a board member of the Arizona ACLU and has represented Planned Parenthood.

Desai…filed a lawsuit last year on behalf of a teacher’s union and its allies challenging Arizona’s ban on teaching the controversial subject in K-12 classrooms.

That would be Critical Race Theory.

Joe Biden is doing his best to politicize the federal judiciary in the time he has remaining in office. The Senate should decline to confirm the appointment of unqualified political radicals like Roopali Desai.