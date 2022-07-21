In the Sundberg shooting, MPD bodycam

The authorities have released an edited video of bodycam footage from Minneapolis police officers who responded to Arabella Foss-Yarbrough’s 911 call for help last week. Officers killed Tekle Sundberg after he shot up Yarbrough’s apartment and resisted police in a six-hour standoff.

John and I have been following the story on Power Line. Pafoua Yang has covered it for Alpha News. Based on her own sources, Pafoua reported earlier this week that Sundberg pointed a gun out of the window of his apartment unit before snipers shot him. Pafoua’s story on the video is here.

Given the number of officers on the scene and the length of the standoff, hundreds of hours of bodycam footage bear on the incident. Focusing on the first and last moments, this initial video has been edited to 14 minutes including material bullet points summarizing the events.

Bodycam footage begins at about 2:40. At about 8:10, the video notes in a bullet point that “MPD took many steps to peacefully resolve the situation, including working with the parents to send phone calls, text messages, and video messages to Mr. Sundberg….” At about 13:00 the SWAT officers declare “gun.” The video does not clearly depict the shooting of Sundberg. The video concludes with a request for anyone with video of the incident to come forward. More to come, but this is what we have now.