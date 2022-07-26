Look back in anger

You may recall the 1964 fantasy film The 7 Faces of Dr. Lao. Steven Mosher’s New York Post column now gives us the 5 fallacies of Dr. Fauci. (He could easily have made it 7 or more, for that matter.) According to Mosher, the 5 fallacies of Dr. Fauci include contact tracing, failing to protect the vulnerable, closing the schools, mistakes on natural immunity, and funding Chinese labs. This one doesn’t number among the five, but rather sets the theme:

[H]e warned us that we were facing a viral apocalypse, touting a pandemic model from the Imperial College in London that predicted millions upon millions of US deaths. It turned out that the model was algorithmic garbage, but that didn’t stop America’s most famous virologist from recommending — in mid-March 2020 — that the economy of the entire country be shut down indefinitely, 40 million people be put out of work, tens of millions of children be denied an education, and millions of “nonessential” small businesses be shuttered, many never to reopen.

I should note that Mosher documented his (horrifying) field research on China’s one-child policy for his book Broken Earth (1984). He was condemned by the Chinese government and Stanford cowered. He was expelled from his Ph.D. program at Stanford in 1983 just short of achieving his doctorate. He is also the author, most recently, of The Politically Incorrect Guide To Pandemics.

