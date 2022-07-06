Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

We could ignore Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest contribution to the little red book of Veep Thoughts we are compiling, but it would be wrong. Defying the degree of difficulty, she just keeps topping herself.

Arriving on the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting yesterday, Harris met the moment with another masterpiece of vacuity. The volume is a little low on the audio (below). Here it is in black and white, courtesy of the Twitter feed of Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Sheridan: “We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously.”