Veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

We could ignore Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest contribution to the little red book of Veep Thoughts we are compiling, but it would be wrong. Defying the degree of difficulty, she just keeps topping herself.
Arriving on the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting yesterday, Harris met the moment with another masterpiece of vacuity. The volume is a little low on the audio (below). Here it is in black and white, courtesy of the Twitter feed of Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Sheridan: “We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously.”
Vice President Kamala Harris just spoke at the scene of the Highland Park mass shooting.
“We have to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously,” she said. pic.twitter.com/vpLSydpJM0
— Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) July 6, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.