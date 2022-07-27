Who was that masked woman?

John posted a video clip of Kamala Harris doing her thing yesterday in “These people are crazy.” Like John, I was mystified by Harris’s description of her attire in addition to her recitation of personal pronouns. Searching (so far unsuccessfully) for the White House text of President Biden’s unblinking remarks to the NOBLE group yesterday, I came across the text of Harris’s remarks here.

Harris was observing the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and speaking at a roundtable with “disability advocates.” I take it from the context that her self-description was for those who literally could not see. Even in this context, however, Harris managed to direct her focus to the sacrament of abortion:

And so I’ve asked these leaders to come in so that we can discuss these issues and pay attention to the fact that the Dobbs decision and the act of the United States Supreme Court to take away a constitutional right, that had been recognized, from the people of America will impact a lot of people and differently in some situations. And we need to be responsive to these issues and also lift up the voices of all people who will be impacted and the way that they will be impacted.

Etc., etc., ad nauseam. Harris’s remarks made me wonder how the “disability advocates” feel about the abortion of babies because of their disabilities.