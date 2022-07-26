These People Are Crazy

Kamala Harris hosted some kind of event earlier today. Several mask-wearing (why?) women participated. As is now common in gatherings of liberals, they began the meeting by introducing themselves and stating their pronouns. And, weirdly, by describing themselves–their hair color, the dresses they were wearing, whatever. This might possibly make sense if it were a meeting of blind people, otherwise not. Utterly bizarre.

Here is Kamala:

VP: "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit." pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022



More:

Why are they doing this lmfao. pic.twitter.com/VOSB5MAGZv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

This is literally the weirdest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/0DZQOdHUPd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022



On the bright side, they seemed to understand that they are women. Nowadays, that is not to be taken for granted.

This weird ceremony started in academia, like so much idiocy, and has percolated out from there. Most people are entirely unaware that this kind of lunacy takes place. The Democrats want to keep it that way, so we need to get videos like these in front of the largest possible number of voters between now and November.