Mysteries of Pelosi’s trip

Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan today has occasioned Niall Ferguson’s long Bloomberg column on The Four Mysteries of Pelosi’s Troublesome Taiwan Trip.” It’s a learned column with interesting quotes from President Trump.

Ferguson postulates that the Biden administration supports the trip because it wants to take a stronger stance against China than Trump did. I find that questionable, to say the least, and the evidence missing. Indeed, the Biden administration’s public statements seem to me to betray fear and weakness. However, the background that Ferguson provides in the column will prove useful beyond the events of the moment.