New frontiers in mobocracy

Los Angeles police are looking for participants in the flash mob that flooded the intersection of Figueroa and El Segundo just past midnight on August 15. First they took over the street to make way for the “donut” action with which we have become familiar in Minneapolis. Then they proceeded to ransack the 7-Eleven at the northwest corner of the intersection (video below).

What is to be said? A good time was had by all except the 7-Eleven employee on duty. It is a national embarrassment.

One naively wonders where political and civic leadership has gone — we know President Biden is on vacation with a Do Not Disturb sign on the door — how civilization is to be restored and how long this can go on. Forgive me.

We know how order might be restored. If they did it in New York City, they can do it anywhere. But there is no apparent market for the solution.

The New York Post covers the story here. Newsweek includes the statement from the LAPD:

The spectators…formed a “flash mob” of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven located at the northwest corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard. Video surveillance from the store showed the looters fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise. Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees. The looters then exited the store to the surrounding parking lots and streets, and quickly dispersed before police arrived.

Harmeet Dhillon’s tweet indirectly raises the question what the flash mob had to fear from law enforcement.