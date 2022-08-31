Posted on August 31, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2022 Election, Senate

The Walker prospect

I may be mistaken, but I believe that Robert Cahaly/Trafalgar Group proved the most reliable Republican pollster in 2020. Yesterday he posted the results of his new Georgia Senate poll on Twitter. It shows Herschel Walker moving into a narrow lead over incumbent Raphael Warnock among likely general election voters.

I have been looking for a reliable assessment of the political impact of the ginormous and illegal Biden student debt giveaway. Josh Kraushaar implicitly connects the result of the Walker-Warnock poll to the giveaway. This is a tad indirect for my taste. Indeed, the Emerson College poll has shown Walker with a lead since this past April. The Emerson College poll results released on Tuesday (conducted August 28-29, so after the announcement of the giveaway as well) are reported by Alana Goodman here. The Emerson College survey shows the race tightening among “very likely general election voters.” So there is that.

Trafalgar has posted the results of its Georgia statewide survey online here. The survey shows Brian Kemp with a 6.4 point lead over Stacey Abrams. It also shows Democrats with a slight lead over Republicans. The Emerson College survey also shows Kemp leading Abrams, but by a 4-point margin.

