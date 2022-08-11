What were once raids are now searches

Coordination among the authorities and the mainstream media operatives is so blatant one might conclude is so blatant as to be laughable. We miss Rush Limbaugh’s recurring demonstration of the phenomenon. The FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is only the latest in a long line of examples. Word came down that what was once a “raid” is now a “search.”

The conformity of the talking heads is mind-boggling. The element of high-mindedness they add to their conformity is comical. Those falling into line can’t help but add a large, large dose of self-love to their humiliating compliance.

Via Thaleigha Rampersad/Free Beacon.