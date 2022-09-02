Who’s Racist and Xenophobic?

I haven’t followed in detail the career of Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago. But even to a casual observer, it is obvious that her tenure has been a disaster of San Franciscan proportions.

What brings this to mind is that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is carrying out one of the great political acts of our time by shipping illegal immigrants apprehended in Texas to “sanctuary cities” like New York and Washington, D.C. Hey, you asked for them? You’re going to get at least a few of them. Now Abbott has added Chicago to his list.

Lori Lightfoot, an extreme left-winger, presides over a sanctuary city. So she should be happy to get a few busloads of illegal immigrants, right? Wrong! She is outraged that Texas should share the fruits of the Democrats’ open border policies with Chicago. Breitbart has the story, quoting a Chicago television station:

“This is about a cheap political point. It’s not about sharing the load,” she said. “To Greg Abbott and his enablers in Texas: with these continued political stunts, (he) has confirmed what many of us had already known: he’s a man without any morals, humanity, or shame.”

Because he wants Chicago to share an infinitesimal fraction of the cost of illegal immigration that his state is already bearing. Huh. Typical Democrat hysteria.

“They’re not cargo. They’re not chattel. They’re human beings, just like you and me,” she said. “Governor Abbott’s racist and xenophobic practices of expulsion, have only amplified the challenges many of these migrants have experienced on their journey to find a safe place. This cannot be who we are as Americans.”

Liberalism at its best! The illegal immigrants have come from all over the world–these days, those from Mexico and the Central American states are outnumbered by “others”–but if they don’t come permanently to rest in Texas, it is “expulsion!” And what’s with the “racist and xenophobic?” Lightfoot thinks the immigrants are model non-citizens, doesn’t she? Isn’t it racist and xenophobic not to want them in your city? To demand that they live somewhere, anywhere, other than where you do?

If their policies weren’t threatening to destroy our civilization, I would be tempted to keep liberals around just so we can laugh at them.