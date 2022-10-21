A Word to the Wise Liberal

I know, it’s a null set. But Greg Price (I don’t know who he is, but he is all over Twitter) offers a funny Public Service Announcement for the benefit of “all male Democratic staffers”:

This is a PSA to all male Democrat staffers: If a really hot chick goes on a few dates with you, there's a 75% chance that she works for James O'Keefe 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Hx8kPitwrS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 21, 2022



Once upon a time, in a more genteel era, I disapproved of ambush interviews. But I’m over that now.