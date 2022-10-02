How’s he doing?

By my lights, nothing in John Fetterman’s record suggests that he is fit to hold public office. He is both a sponger and left-wing extremist. Having suffered a serious stroke just before securing the Pennsylvania Democrats’ nomination for the Senate, his mental capacity is in doubt as well.
Most recently, on MSNBC this past Friday evening, he proved unable to answer the opening question posed by host Chris Hayes without betraying his scrambled faculties. Jon Levine covers the story for the New York Post here. RedState’s Mr. Bonchie adds some background here.
How you doing, John? Skip to the easy questions, Chris!
I’m not laughing. In the age of Biden, I’m afraid we may be inured to mental decline and incapacity, at least as it manifests among Democrats.
MSNBC host: “I just wanted to check in and see how you’re doing.”
John Fetterman: “It’s not about kicking balls in the authority or anything.”
Like what on earth is that response??? pic.twitter.com/txba7lCJM4
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 1, 2022
