Inside the race for the House

Dan Conston is the president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with the singular mission of flipping the House. They appear to be on the verge of success. In an illuminating hour-long interview with Politico Playbook’s Ryan Lizza, Conston talked through the nuts and bolts of CLF’s involvement in 50-plus districts around the country. They also took up the issues and demographics of this election, emerging GOP opportunities in the final days of the campaign, and the thinking behind their involvement in the districts CLF believes to be in play. I found the first 25 minutes or so of most interest. The drop-off after that is pretty rapid, but I found it of interest to the end and thought some readers might want to check it out.