David Marcus’s New York Post column reminds me. I meant to note the exposure of the Biden administration’s big lie about the whipping of illegal immigrants by outnumbered border agents last year. The Post runs Marcus’s column with a blow-up of the email exposing the lie and a photograph documenting the underlying incident. It runs a companion news story here.

Marcus calls for the departure of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Yet the administration touted the lie and has never retracted it or apologized for it. They all have to go.

The email was sent to Mayorkas and other DHS officials by Marsha Espinosa, assistant secretary of public affairs for DHS. It was sent hours after President Biden falsely accused the agents of “strapping” migrants and promised they would “pay”, and hours before Mayorkas’ presser. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

In a final tweet in this chain Melugin adds: “Also worth pointing out, I reached out to DHS on Monday and gave them two full days to respond to this story. I followed up with them again this morning before we went on the air, and I still have received no response whatsoever.”

UPDATE: Our friend Roger Kimball observes in his lively Spectator column today (paywall down): “Alejandro Mayorkas has no shame.”