Who Owns Science?

Science is a method that can, in principle, be practiced by anyone. So no one can “own” it. But don’t tell that to the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.

This is chilling:

Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary for Global Communications at the United Nations at [World Economic Forum] ‘Disinformation’ event: “We partnered with Google,” said Fleming, adding, “for example, if you Google ‘climate change,’ you will, at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we Googled ‘climate change,’ we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. So we’re becoming much more proactive. We own the science, and we think that the world should know it, and the platforms themselves also do.”

I googled “climate change” to see whether it is really true that Google has altered its usual algorithm to privilege United Nations content, which historically has proved grossly unreliable. It is, sadly, true:

There is nothing accessible from Google’s front page of search results other than global warming propaganda–zero information about the debate over climate that has been raging for years.

Much more, including videos, at the link. A few highlights:

The U.N. and WEF understand that they aren’t particularly trusted, so they have devised PR strategies:

During last week’s WEF panel, the UN global communications rep went on to admit that people didn’t trust institutions like the UN when it came to information related to COVID, and so to counter this, the UN looked to influencers to get its messaging across through the backdoor. “Another really key strategy we had was to deploy influencers,” she said, adding, “influencers who were really keen, who have huge followings, but really keen to help carry messages that were going to serve their communities, and they were much more trusted than the United Nations telling them something from New York City headquarters.”

It seems remarkable that, after just about everything the public health establishment said about covid turned out to be wrong, these people have not acquired the slightest bit of humility.

The head of the World Economic Forum is especially noxious:

Moderating last week’s “Tackling Disinformation” panel was WEF managing director Adrian Monck, who in recent months has been name-calling critics of the WEF and components of its great reset agenda as white supremacists and anti-Semites engaged in far-right disinformation campaigns. When addressing CNN’s Rachel Smolkin, Monck said that CNN was part of a political war strategy to “own the narrative.” “CNN is both an organization that’s trying to make sense of the world and trying to establish the facts; it’s also part of a political war on who owns the narrative,” he said.

It certainly is! Happily, it is a war that CNN has been losing badly.

This, from a professor of Global Economic Governance (!) at Oxford, is telling, and reflects a remarkable lack of self-awareness:

The good news is the elites across the world trust each other more and more…The bad news is that in every single country they were polling, the majority of people trusted their elites less.

There is a lesson there, but it is one that those who purport to rule the world would rather ignore.