CBS reports: Inside Hunter’s Biden’s laptop

I learn via Twitter that CBS News has a big announcement. It has retained digital forensic analyst Mark Lanterman to authenticate the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. This just in, as they say in the business: CBS News reports that the contents are what they purport to be!

Clay Travis comments that this breaking news comes “[t]wo years after anyone with a functional brain realized the Hunter Biden laptop was 100% real.” In this case would I amend that to say “only two years.”

This all must come as a great shock to anyone who gets his “news” from CBS News. No one involved in delivering the “news” here seems to have any idea how absurd he or she sounds.