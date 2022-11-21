CBS reports: Inside Hunter’s Biden’s laptop

I learn via Twitter that CBS News has a big announcement. It has retained digital forensic analyst Mark Lanterman to authenticate the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. This just in, as they say in the business: CBS News reports that the contents are what they purport to be!
Clay Travis comments that this breaking news comes “[t]wo years after anyone with a functional brain realized the Hunter Biden laptop was 100% real.” In this case would I amend that to say “only two years.”
This all must come as a great shock to anyone who gets his “news” from CBS News. No one involved in delivering the “news” here seems to have any idea how absurd he or she sounds.
Two years after anyone with a functional brain realized the Hunter Biden laptop was 100% real @CBSNews has finally gotten around to reporting the Hunter Biden laptop is 100% real. pic.twitter.com/zbOnJaaiEi
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2022
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.