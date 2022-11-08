Dark night of the coal: The light of KJP

We noted President Biden’s commitment in remarks this past Friday to shut down coal-fired plants in “Dark night of the coal.” KJP immediately issued a written statement asserting in relevant part: “The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense.”

Speaking of twisted, I want to add KJP’s remarks at yesterday’s White House press briefing (transcript here). An enterprising reporter asked a question following up on the statement: “We don’t often get a very lengthy Saturday statement from you clarifying the President’s remarks from the day prior. Can you walk through what the genesis of that was and whether or not you guys thought that, perhaps, it would be politically problematic had those statements been allowed to stand?”

KJP’s answer is a classic. It combines the deceit and stupidity in the service of a bad cause that have become hallmarks of the Biden administration.

Jean-Pierre on the White House walking back Biden's comments about shutting down coal plants: "It was loud and hard to hear, I think, or maybe not, exactly what was being said." pic.twitter.com/oRHGYWNPex — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 7, 2022

UPDATE: Andrew Sullivan has a handy if partial compilation of what I refer to above as deceit and stupidity in the service of a bad cause:

Think of the absolute assertions by the Biden administration and their media flunkies: The border is secure. Covid vaccines prevent infection. There is no CRT in high schools. The lab-leak theory and Hunter Biden’s corruption were disinformation. There is no medical debate about fast-track, affirmation-only, sex changes for minors. Inflation is caused by corporate greed. Women in college always tell the truth; and men always lie. A president can forgive student loans by fiat. Debt doesn’t matter. A woman can have a penis. The people who attack Asian-Americans are all white supremacists. The idea of individual merit is racist.

