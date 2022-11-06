From the Fetterman rally

Brain-damaged Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate brought in the big guns, if I may use that term, to whip up turnout in their strongholds yesterday. When I say Fetterman is brain-damaged, that is a statement of fact. When I say “big guns,” that is a metaphor. The flags behind Fetterman fell as he introduced his biggest gun. Some choose to see the perfect timing of the flags falling as a metaphor. You be the judge.
Right when Fetterman introduces Obama as a "sedition free" president, all the American flags fall over. You can't even make this stuff up. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4p9lRpHXQq
— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) November 5, 2022
See if you can follow Fetterman’s train of thought in the clip below.
Does any candidate have as broad an appeal as @JohnFetterman? If you're in favor of abortion, he runs on Roe v Wade. If you're against abortion, he celebrates the demise of Roe v Wade. There's something for everybody. pic.twitter.com/VJvEye8fsG
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 6, 2022
Forgive me for reiterating my five lines of doggerel for Fetterman:
A candidate named John Fetterman
Told us he was better, man.
So said his doctor’s letter, man.
Can he even knit a sweater, man?
He looks like a bedwetter, man.
I stand by my observations.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.