Netanyahu speaks

Dan Senor has just posted a one-hour podcast with once and future Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (below). The interview is occasioned by the publication of Netanyahu’s memoir Bibi: My Story. They also take up Netanyahu’s prescient A Durable Peace: Israel and Its Place Among the Nations (2000).

Senor is the knowledgeable co-author of Start-Up Nation and the interview takes up the subject of Senor’s book while ranging beyond the bounds of Netanyahu’s memoir in interesting and newsworthy ways. Jewish Insider previewed the podcast here before the podcast was posted this morning. As always in the case of Netanyahu, one can listen and learn.