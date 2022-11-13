Persecution and the art of Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live last night. In his opening monologue, Chappelle held at painful length that “the Jews” control the world but that this can only be said out loud ironically — because, you know, “the Jews.” It was an unsubtle performance that might be funny if you are on board with that particular “point of view.” Then it might be hilarious.

I caught up with video of Chappelle’s monologue embedded in Katherine Donlevy’s New York Post story that is tabbed as “Comic takes aim at Kanye West, Kyrie Irving on ‘SNL,’ but ignores his own controversy” in today’s Post Morning Report email and in its index of Chappelle stories. Donlevy reports: “Chappelle not only took aim West but Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over anti-Semitic statements in recent weeks.” That take on Chappelle’s monologue is utterly clueless.