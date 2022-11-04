Selling Fetterman

I think this ad posted by the Fetterman campaign may be the worst of the cycle this year. You be the judge.

It seems to me that everything about it is wrong. Thinking of Fetterman’s clothes — he throws a shirt to the grateful kid — is gross. He is gross.

The ad takes off on the 1979 Coca-Cola ad featuring the Steelers’ Mean Joe Greene. This ad worked.

They call the Fetterman takeoff “Mean John Fetterman.” “Fake John Fetterman” would be more like it.

Fetterman is brain-damaged as a result of a stroke the effects of which he has lied about and sought to conceal from Pennsylvania voters. His video continues the charade in what seems to me a sour misfire. Mean Joe Greene is a different story entirely and the ad was one of the all-time greats.