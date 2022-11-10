Slow Joe takes a victory lap

Following up on Tuesday’s midterm elections President Biden held a press conference yesterday. Speaking in the style to which we have become accustomed in his dotage, he took a victory lap. The White House has posted the transcript here.

The transcript reflects the usual lies, absurdities, and approximation (“obsessant,” “Biden is being apop- — apoc- –acop- — Biden is being extremist”). He’s going to keep on keeping on.

One of the questions sought Biden’s “thinking” on a possible “compromise” to resolve Russian’s war on Ukraine. Here we see Biden’s mind falling into an old man’s time warp:

Q But what kind of compromise do you have in mind? THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t have any in mind. You have asked the question whether or not, if I recall — whether or not — what would happen if, in fact, after the — this — I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah. And the — I mean, from the — Q Kherson. THE PRESIDENT: Kherson. The — the city of Kherson. And they’re coming back across the river to the eastern side of the river — the Russian forces. And I said what’s going to happen is they’re going to both lick their wounds, decide whether — what they’re going to do over the winter, and decide whether or not they’re going to compromise.

The transcript makes for painful reading in more ways than one.

On a personal note, the transcript reminds me of the terrible stroke my father had when I was home from college on Christmas break in 1970. Over my spring break, after he had finally been released from the hospital, I took him down to the Mayo Clinic for an evaluation. On the way back he told me about the questions he had been asked in one part of the process. He recounted that one question asked who was president and he had responded, “President Johnson.” He added: “I had to explain to them I would have made that mistake even when I was well.” I don’t think that explanation applies to the Biden time warp.