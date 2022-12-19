On the Twitter Files (briefly)

Via Matt Taibbi’s TK News site on Substack I learn that Russell Brand has interviewed Taibbi on the Twitter Files project (video below). The subhead on his post declares that he is “Discussing the Twitter Files and other questions with a man in a great hat.” Taibbi makes some points that bear on those I have made in my “Notes on the Twitter Files” and comments with fitting brutality on the big silence of the MSM.

Taibbi had to cut it short. The video is only 15 minutes long. I only wanted it longer. If you have been following along so far, however, this is certainly worth a look.