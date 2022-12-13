Elon Is Winning

Liberals are aghast at Elon Musk’s movement to free Twitter: how can we get along without censorship? People might say bad things about Saint Fauci!

But Americans are squarely in Musk’s corner. Rasmussen finds an extraordinary level of concern about censorship on social media sites. Almost everyone believes that political censorship is going on:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 77% of Likely U.S. voters believe it’s likely that social media companies like Facebook censor news and commentary because of political bias, including 52% who think it is Very Likely. Only 14% say it’s unlikely social media sites are engaging in political censorship.

And a large majority don’t like it:

Seventy-two percent (72%) think censorship by social media companies is a serious problem, including 49% who say it’s a Very Serious problem. Twenty percent (20%) don’t think it’s a serious problem.

Understandably, then, 66% of voters approve of GOP plans to investigate social media censorship, while only 26% disapprove.

The same survey shows that Republicans think censorship is a bigger problem than “misinformation,” while Democrats think “misinformation” is a bigger problem than censorship. The confounding fact is that most Democrats seem to think that anything they disagree with is misinformation. While, on the other hand, I don’t believe I have ever seen a single Democrat cite the Russia collusion hoax–the great disinformation campaign of our time–as an instance of misinformation.

In any event, while he may be enraging liberals, Elon Musk has the large majority of Americans on his side.