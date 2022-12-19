Posted on December 19, 2022 by Scott Johnson in 2020 Presidential Election, FBI, Social media, Twitter

Notes on the Twitter Files, cont’d

Late yesterday afternoon Matt Taibbi posted a Twitter Files Supplemental thread running to 12 substantive tweets. It is accessible here. I urge interested readers to check it out. Here are my notes and comments.

• The New York Post covers it here. The Daily Mail covers it here. Mainstream media eyes remain wide shut. The revelations of the Twitter Files suggest that Elon Musk may not be public enemy number 1.

• This supplemental thread is derived from old Twitter’s communications with FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan (hereinafter “the bad Elvis”). The bad Elvis has not left the building. Indeed, he won’t go away. He wants answers.

• This is mind-boggling stuff. Something is rotten in the state of the FBI. It was perhaps a tad too much even for the compliant management of old Twitter.

• Who does Chan think he is? He’s the man from the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF). That’s a suggestive acronym. FIT For Nothing would have been more like it. Old Twitter should have told him to stuff it.

• Chan also speaks on behalf of the United States Intelligence Community. “There was quite a bit of discussion within the USIC to get clarifications from your company,” Chan advised.

• Did I say this is mind-boggling stuff? Here we see the bad Elvis drawing on the FBI modus operandi with which we became familiar in the Russia hoax, citing leaked “USIC” stories in support of the “USIC” party line.

• Old Twitter’s Yoel Roth has been a good boy. He is confused by the imputation that old Twitter has fallen out of compliance or has departed from the requisite groupthink.

• In my last set of notes I omitted the FBI’s response. Taibbi includes it in this supplemental thread along with his own comment on it.

• Did I say something is rotten in the state of the FBI? Let’s broaden that to take in the “USIC” for which the bad Elvis spoke.

