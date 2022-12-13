Our border is gone

Watching the influx of illegal aliens crossing our southern border daily, a reasonable man might conclude that we are living out the fevered dreams of a dystopian novel. The United States has lost a basic aspect of sovereignty. Control over its borders is a relic of the past.

In theory, the president of the United States is legally obligated to see that the laws are faithfully executed. In practice, however, President Biden and his administration would prefer not to.

They carry on the legacy of the Obama administration, but this time around it is so much worse. In retrospect, by contrast with Biden DHS Alejandro Mayorkas, Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson looks like a decent public servant.

The capacity for outrage has limits before exhaustion sets in. Perhaps that is what they’re counting on. That and the averted eyes of the mainstream media.

How bad is it? It’s so bad that the New York Times now reports under the byline of three reporters “Mass Migrant Crossing Floods Texas Border Facilities” (“The arrival of up to 1,000 migrants, the latest big group to have crossed the border, was one of the largest single crossings in recent years in West Texas, which has seen a surge in migration”).

By contrast with the MSM, FOX News has intensely reported the story on a daily basis, mostly through the work of reporter Bill Melugin. Melugin’s Twitter feed is here. He has posted the almost unbelievable updates via Twitter (below).

Melugin also retweeted this handy summary.