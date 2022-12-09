Sam Brinton: Oops! They did it again

We have followed the saga of Department of Energy official Sam Brinton (they/them/theirs). Brinton is one of the first “openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership,” but has proved something of a disgrace. As Alpha News recently reported, Brinton was charged with felony theft last month after allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at MSP Airport.

We loved the local angle. The New York Post now reports, however, that the “non-binary nuclear official” has been charged in a “second luggage heist” — this one at Harry Reid International Airport in Vegas on an unknown date. As the Post puts it, Brinton “reportedly has sticky fingers for suitcases.” The Post’s account is based on a skimpy local story. Those into pattern recognition might guess that there is more to come as airports check their baggage carousel videos, but that is where we are as of this morning.