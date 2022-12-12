Steve Hayward has his thought of the day scheduled to go up this afternoon, so I will claim this either as yesterday’s thought of the day or as today’s early edition.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Musk packs a couple of thoughts into that declaration, both of them worthy of recognition. He responded respectfully to one critic who took him up on his refusal to bow down to the pronoun ritual with a defense of both thoughts packed into his declaration.