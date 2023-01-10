El Paso goes Potemkin

Municipal authorities in El Paso did their best to protect Joe Biden from images of the disaster that has befallen their city thanks to the open border policies implemented by the Biden administration. It’s not that they didn’t want Biden to see what he has done. He knows perfectly well. They wanted to accommodate his desire to keep the underlying story under wraps from the media when they came to cover Biden’s stopover. He spent all of a couple hours at the port of entry. He walked along the border wall with CBP officers for the benefit of the media.

The border wall looked like it was doing what it was meant to do. What are we to make of that? Apparently nothing.

What a farce. The construction of fake villages by Grigory Potemkin to impress Empress Katherine comes to mind. As I say, however, the prettification of El Paso wasn’t for Biden’s benefit. It was to protect Biden. He didn’t need to be fooled (although he might have profited from Deroy Murdock’s briefing on the chaos he he has created).

Upon its announcement last week I wrote about Biden’s “parole” program. Biden presented it as a program to secure the border. I think it is intended to amplify and conceal the flow of illegal immigrants. Hey, now there’s an app for that. Again, what a farce.

Others such as Andrew McCarthy have in addition attacked the legality of the program. Byron York takes up both Biden’s El Paso visit and Biden’s “parole’ program while arguing that Biden has made things worse at the border. That’s what I’m saying.

Image courtesy of David Lunde.