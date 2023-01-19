Everybody Wants to Rule the World

But some people think they actually do. Check out John Kerry, a man of limited intelligence but infinite self-regard, on his status as a master of the universe, along with the others at Davos:

John Kerry to the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "It's pretty extraordinary that we, a select group of human beings…are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet." pic.twitter.com/ZjHabcg8Oo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 17, 2023



Actually, as Steve noted earlier today, saving the planet is always an excuse for the latest left-wing power grab.

What stands in the way of the Left’s dream of global domination? Our inconvenient freedoms, mostly. So the Davos gang wants to do away with them. This is the EU’s Vice President for Values and Transparency:

European Commission VP Věra Jourová at the WEF: "Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S. I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law." pic.twitter.com/iLR1MePTYT — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 17, 2023



Brian Stelter from CNN and the Chairman of the New York Times, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, were also on the panel. Breitbart doesn’t record whether they said anything about the status of free speech in the U.S.

Ms. Jourova’s prediction that the U.S. will soon criminalize “hate speech,” whatever that is, could be correct. The Supreme Court recently held 9-0 that “hate speech,” as such, is constitutionally protected. But the Democratic Party is opposed to free speech, and it is sheer luck that we currently have a majority of justices appointed by Republicans. A few more Democratic appointments, and we could see a sharp cutback in First Amendment protections.