Let Them Eat Bugs!

The Davos elite-fest is valuable for the same reason it has been useful to see journalists on Twitter: among friends, leftists say what they really think.

Thus, Siemens Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe tells one billion of us to stop eating meat:

One billion people should stop eating meat in order to save the climate, the chairman of the largest industrial manufacturing company in Europe told a panel at the World Economic Forum.

You go first, Jim.

“If a billion people stop eating meat, I tell you, it has a big impact. Not only does it have a big impact on the current food system, but it will also inspire innovation of food systems,” Snabe said, adding: “I predict we will have proteins not coming from meat in the future, they will probably taste even better.”

I’m told dried crickets are delicious.

The World Economic Forum has also been at the forefront of the meat-free future movement, arguing that people should opt for more “climate beneficial foods” such as algae, seaweed and cacti. The Klaus Schwab-founded organisation that pioneered the idea of a “Great Reset” of capitalism, has also promoted the idea of eating insect protein rather than meat to lessen the impact of supposedly man-made climate change.

And to add insult to injury, we won’t even be able to cook our insects on gas stoves. All I ask is, just keep promoting this agenda openly.