Brother’s reaper

I greatly respect the New York Post’s dedication to the exposure of the Biden family business. Today it comes in the form of a cover story with a classic tabloid cover.

Inside the paper Emily Crane reports: “Biden’s brother was hired to broker secret $140M Saudi deal when Joe was veep, docs reveal.” Crane’s story draws on the reporting of Josh Boswell for the Daily Mail: “EXCLUSIVE: Jim Biden admitted he was hired to negotiate with Saudis over a secret $140million deal ‘because of his position and relationship’ to his VP brother Joe -who would be ‘instrumental to the deal,’ bombshell affidavit claims.”

The Daily Mail summarizes the story in three bullet points:

• Affidavits claim Joe’s younger brother Jim was at the center of a $140m settlement between a US construction company and Saudi Arabia in 2012

• Biden was selected because Saudi Arabia “would not dare stiff the brother of the Vice-President who would be instrumental to the deal”

• Jim allegedly said: “Of course, the [Biden] name didn’t hurt” as wife Sara said that Joe and his brother “told each other everything”

The relevant documents in this story were not extracted from Hunter Biden’s laptop, so they lack the inherent credibility I would otherwise attribute to them! Rather, they come in the form of two affidavits. A copy of each affidavit is included in the Daily Mail story.

The affidavits were filed in a lawsuit between the Hill International construction company and “one of three law firms it hired to help claw back approximately $140 million the Saudis owed for a desalinization plant built by a Hill subsidiary in the 1980s,” as the Post story puts it. Although it doesn’t come from the laptop, the affidavit has the ring of truth.

When reached by the Daily Mail, James Biden and his wife both declined to comment. The Post sought comment from a spokesman for “the first brother.” The Post reports the response of the spokesman in its story: “This entire story is yet another attempt to smear Jim Biden. Mr. Biden never negotiated with the Saudi Government on behalf of Hill or any other entity.”