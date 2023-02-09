The New York Post editorial “AOC serves up disinformation about Hunter Biden — and us” has just rotated off our Picks. Let us pay tribute to it here as the editorial of the day. The Post editors write:

“I believe that political operatives who sought to inject explosive disinformation with the Washington Post couldn’t get away with it — and now they’re livid,” railed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Wednesday’s hearings about Twitter censoring the Hunter Biden story.

First off, Congresswoman, we’re the New York Post. We understand how you can get confused since you don’t spent much time in the city that elected you.

But that’s the least of your problems. For someone who claims to be an opponent of “disinformation,” you sure shovel enough horse manure to fill an MSNBC studio.

The Hunter Biden laptop was indeed “explosive” but not fake. If you don’t believe us, you can read the confirmations and follow-up reporting in countless other publications, including the Washington Post. Or you can believe Hunter Biden, who admitted it was his laptop in legal letters last week.