Hunter Biden: More Depraved Than You Knew

I thought my opinion of the Biden family, and Hunter Biden in particular, couldn’t possibly go lower. But I was wrong.

From a New York Post link, I learned about Marco Polo, a group that I don’t necessarily endorse–I don’t know enough about them–but that has devoted a lot of time to studying the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Its Biden material is here, and the link to Hunter’s laptop that I followed from the Post’s account is here. Naturally, I started with the “Sex-Related Crimes” link.

I don’t think I am easily shocked, but what I found there was astonishing. Hunter Biden’s daily preoccupations are (or were, until recently) crack cocaine and prostitutes. His most frequent communications were with crack dealers and pimps, lining up and paying for prostitutes. It goes on and on, day after day. Is there a drug dealer or a pimp on the East Coast, or in California, who is not on close personal terms with Hunter Biden?

The amount of money Hunter ran through was extraordinary. Where did he get it? Not through any legal and gainful employment, certainly. It is reasonable to assume that Hunter’s share of the Biden crime family’s loot went for crack and prostitutes. Follow the link for details: it went on day after day. Frankly, it is surprising that Hunter is still alive.

In the course of his excesses, Hunter apparently violated laws relating to the surreptitious filming and later dissemination of sexual acts. He did this with prostitutes, but also with others, like the nude photos of his sister in law, Hallie, his brother’s widow. I can’t begin to convey the extent of Hunter’s depravity, as documented by him in photos, videos, texts and emails. If you are interested, follow the link. The sheer volume is overwhelming. Pretty much everything Hunter did was both appalling and illegal. He had a presence on porn sites, like Pornhub:

53,000 views! Congratulations, Hunter.

It wasn’t just prostitutes, either. Hunter ostensibly had a “law firm.” The extent to which this “law firm” transacted actual business is reflected in his exchanges with a female employee to whom he paid many thousands of dollars. Her services were not primarily of a legal nature.

For some reason, I couldn’t find these materials on the Marco Polo site, but the New York Post has them: “Hunter Biden paid assistant thousands off the books for filthy sex chats, texts show.”

The unnamed woman was supposedly an employee of the “law firm,” although she had no apparent duties. Her exchanges with Hunter and Hunter’s secretary are rather funny:

[T]he assistant received a regular salary from the Owasco firm between mid-June and early October 2018. However, during the same period, the assistant also received wires from the firm totaling almost $45,000 with mysterious explanations — including “new hire,” “8k wage,” “10k golf member,” and “Pay.” However, the assistant’s money appeared to have run out by early 2019, when DailyMail.com reported she emailed Hunter’s secretary Katie Dodge to complain that she had not received her most recent paycheck and her dentist hadn’t accepted her Owasco insurance. “Because of these two incidents, I’m curious to know if I have been terminated from this position,” the woman told Dodge. “… I haven’t been able to get any contact with Hunter so I am completely in the dark.”

Am I still “working” for the “law firm”? How could she tell?

Hunter responded to her plea in his usual degenerate fashion:

The last area of depravity I will mention is covered extensively on the Marco Polo site. Hunter had a torrid affair with his brother’s widow, Hallie. Hallie, perhaps knowing Hunter too well, refused to allow him to be alone with her 13-year-old daughter because Hunter’s behavior was “sexually inappropriate.” Imagine that! Hunter bitterly resented this, and complained to, among others, Joe Biden, hoping to get access to the 13-year-old.

This brief excerpt–the drama goes on for pages–gives a flavor of Hunter’s resentment at being deprived of the company of his niece:

There is vastly more at the Marco Polo site. Dive in at your own risk. You will not feel clean when you emerge.

What to make of it all? Hunter Biden is obviously a degenerate. But it goes beyond that: the entire Biden family, as we see in the laptop documents as well as other sources, is corrupt to the core. Where do the countless thousands that Hunter blows on crack and prostitutes, along with a generally high-flying lifestyle, come from? He couldn’t make an honest living. So the money all had to be, at some level, payoffs. Bribes intended for Joe Biden. Classified information to which Joe was privy and which Hunter was glad to pass along. Promises of future influence with Joe.

What else could it possibly be? No sane person would entrust millions of dollars to the depraved and hopelessly crack-addicted Hunter Biden for any legitimate reason. But here is the real point: Hunter himself had nothing to sell. He was a nobody. Far from being a trusted member of the Executive Branch, he was an unemployable degenerate who wasn’t allowed in the same room with his own niece.

Hunter had one thing, and one thing only, to sell: influence with Joe. And “the Big Guy” obviously not just knew about Hunter’s hoovering up illicit cash, he profited from it. Which was, I take it, the whole point.