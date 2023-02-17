Forgive me for repeating myself — the Biden administration intended to let the Chinese spy balloon traverse the United States and surveil some of our most secure war-fighting facilities without obstruction or notice. It was only exposed to the public by the efforts of Chase Doak and the Billings Gazette as it crossed Montana. As we reacted with incredulity, the administration woke the president and shot the balloon down off the coast of South Carolina. Secretary of State Antony Blinken intended to meet with his Chinese counterpart that weekend, but was embarrassed into postponing the jamboree in Beijing.

Since then NORAD has shot down three balloons of apparently unknown origin over Canada and the United States. The Pentagon did not rule out the possibility that they were piloted by aliens. All the while, President Biden has remained dormant and/or mute. Orson Welles could not be reached for comment.

Yesterday Biden took a few of his pitty-pat steps to the lectern at the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Office Building. He struggled to read a statement on the subject of the balloons. The White House has posted the transcript here. About the three balloons Biden had this to say:

We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing — nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from other — any other country. The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.

To borrow a phrase, they came in peace. The CCP balloon, however, not so much. Gordon Chang elaborates his thoughts on that point in the Gatestone column “China Lasers Hawaii, Prepares for War.” The Biden administration is a nightmare of malice, falsehood, uncertainty, infirmity, ineptitude, incompetence, and ignorance from the top down.