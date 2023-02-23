Trippin’ again

President Biden’s physical and mental infirmities are the least of his defects, but they are real. What exactly is the problem with walking up the steps of Air Force One? That is apparently one question that won’t be asked or answered by the Democrats’ media adjunct so long as the future is Joe’s.

Biden tripped again as he boarded Air Force One in Poland this week. Biden’s physical infirmity is the counterpart to his mental infirmity. Neither is under wraps. Both are hidden in plain sight. The trouble with Biden, however, is his train of thought when he is as fully cognizant, or as fully cognizant as he is going to get at age 80. It is deranged along with the rest of the Democrat agenda. There is no age fix for the party line.

Within a few seconds of posting this I received Miranda Devine Online in my email. She puts it this way: “[I]t is at least the third time that he has stumbled up those stairs. Not to be disrespectful, but the 80-year-old commander in chief appears to have problems remembering how to walk. It is not a a good look for the president of the free world, at a time of great global peril, when he is flying around talking tough, to be projecting such fragility. Someone should walk with him, ensure he holds the railing, and takes care.” I think he needs an escalator to make it safely from the ground to Air Force One and someone to hold him by the arm at the top until he enters the aircraft.